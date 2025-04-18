Skeptical homeowner searches for honest reviews after considering water heater upgrade: 'You're overthinking this'

Making the plunge to invest in something new can be scary.

Making the plunge to invest in something new can be scary. However, new can also mean benefits you didn't have before.

A homeowner on Reddit was thinking about installing a heat pump water heater in their basement for their utility room. They reached out to the community in the r/heatpumps subreddit to ask if it was a good idea.

The OP said, "I'm excited to not use gas, but I'm also worried about a few things."

The homeowner listed several of their concerns, which included the heat pump system being an energy parasite in winter, not being hot enough, and being too noisy.

Redditors came to the homeowner's aid to ease their concerns.

As for the worry about it making the basement too cool, one user said, "You're overthinking this." They added that after an hour or two of the unit running, the room is back up to the previous room temperature even if the heating isn't running.

Additionally, regarding the concern about the pump always drawing power, a user responded: "Keep in mind the parasitic load will still be more energy efficient than a straight resistance heater."

Taking hot showers and washing bedding in hot water uses a lot of energy and costs a lot of money. Heating that water actually uses 20% of all energy for your home. Heat pump water heaters are two to three times more efficient than traditional water heaters, and they can even save you $550 annually.

If you want to upgrade to a heat pump water heater, the Inflation Reduction Act makes it more affordable. You can receive tax credits of 30% of the installation costs, up to $2,000 per household. The Trump administration has threatened to eliminate these tax credits, though, so if you want to take advantage of these credits, you should act fast.

If you don't know where to start when looking for one, check out Cala's smart heat pump water heater. You can adjust the pump to your preferences to help you save money or connect it to your solar power. It learns your heating patterns so it can adapt to your needs. It also creates a forecast to heat up when you need it and continually adjusts that forecast.

Heat pump water heaters don't use gas or electricity to heat the water like traditional ones. Instead, they use thermal energy around it to heat the water, making it more efficient.

According to McLean Electric Cooperative, "Because heat pumps move heat rather than create it," they don't burn dirty energy or emit polluting gases. While they do run on electricity, as cheaper energy sources, like solar, are used to power them, they continue to reduce the toxic gases emitted into the atmosphere.

