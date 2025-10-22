Confused homeowner seeks honest input about installing a high-tech HVAC in 56-year-old home: 'Have heard that old houses are not the best'

When seeking a more efficient home heating and cooling solution, one homeowner was hesitant to pull the trigger on buying a heat pump over concerns about their home's age and insulation — but commenters on Reddit were able to help them get some clarity.

They posted in r/HeatPumps for advice. "Home was built in 1968 in the western states," they explained. "Thinking about moving to a heat pump. My house is old and not the best insulated. Have heard that old houses are not the best for heat pumps. Should I stick with good-old AC & Furnace or is heat pump even a logical option?"

It makes sense to give this issue some thought, because heating and cooling your home is one of the biggest household expenses — accounting for 52% of energy use in the average American home, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Upgrading to a more efficient system can save you significant money over the course of the year. A trusted brand like Mitsubishi makes it easy to find the perfect heat pump for your home that will heat and cool it efficiently, such as a cost-effective mini-split system. Heat pumps are more energy-efficient than traditional home heating and cooling solutions, and because of their efficiency, they also qualify for federal tax credits and rebates in addition to the long-term savings from the lower energy usage.

However, in the past, heat pumps were known for being slightly less effective than traditional heating solutions at colder temperatures, and poor insulation could make the difference between a comfortable house and a cold one if the temperature got low enough.

But today, as long as you get the right size of heat pump for your home, these concerns are a thing of the past.

"You already have central AC, which is just a heat pump that only works in one direction," explained one commenter. "... Old houses tend to be leaky and lack insulation, but this is a downside no matter what HVAC system you have. The only main difference is that it's cheaper to get a larger furnace to put out more BTUs than it is to get a larger heat pump, and historically burning the extra gas was cheap. But either way you would benefit from sealing and insulating."

