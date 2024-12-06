The government wants to give you $1,600 to weather-proof your home: 'It's a great deal'

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, which was passed in 2022, homeowners can now access thousands in rebates and tax credits to make their homes more comfortable and energy-efficient.

The Home Efficiency Rebates program offers up to $8,000 for improvements, while the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates program provides up to an additional $14,000 in savings.

These incredible incentives make it easier than ever to upgrade to better technology that will save you money every month on energy bills.

For example, you could get up to $1,600 back for adding insulation to keep your home cozy year-round. Want a sleek new induction stove that cooks faster and creates healthier indoor air? You could receive up to $840 toward that upgrade.

Making these improvements isn't just good for your wallet. It's one of the most powerful ways to reduce pollution that's causing our planet to overheat.

Electrifying your home with modern, efficient appliances helps create cleaner air while lowering your monthly expenses. Plus, these new technologies work better than the ones they replace.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Still trying to figure out where to start? The nonprofit Rewiring America has created free tools to help you discover precisely how much you could save. Their IRA Savings Calculator shows available incentives in your area and provides clear instructions for claiming them.

"In essence, the IRA creates an $8,000 bank account for every American household if people figure out how to access it and use it," says Bill McKibben, a leading environmental journalist. "The good news is that these technologies are better than the ones that they replace. Your magnetic induction cooktop is better than the gas flame that you cook on, cheaper, and it doesn't give your kids asthma."

Unfortunately, the future of the Inflation Reduction Act is uncertain. President-elect Trump has stated intentions to eliminate these incentives, though doing so would require an act of Congress. It's best to take advantage of these savings now rather than later.

🗣️ Should the government be paying us to upgrade our homes?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Regardless of what's going to happen in the future, you should do it today because it's a great deal," said David Friedman, Rewiring America's senior policy director, per CleanTechnica.

With these incredible incentives available, there's never been a better time to upgrade your home. The savings are waiting. You just have to claim them.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.