New EV owner flaunts sleek ride after trading in gas cars: 'Very beautiful'

When some drivers go electric, they go all in. One Redditor and their spouse recently traded their gas cars for a 2025 Ioniq 5 SEL AWD and a Kona EV, showing how a household can fully embrace life on electric wheels.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In their post in the r/Ioniq5 subreddit, they shared two photos of their sleek new ride, whose dark teal color caught people's eyes. "Very beautiful," one Redditor complimented. Another chimed in that they were getting the same vehicle: "Yah! Getting mine tomorrow in same color!"

One of the main reasons behind the OP's move was timing. "Wife and I traded in both of our gas cars, and traded up. Wanted to get in before September," they wrote.

Federal EV tax credits, which offer up to $7,500 for new EVs and $4,000 for used ones, are set to expire Sept. 30 following a change in federal law, according to CNBC. Acting before then means potentially saving thousands of dollars, and the community was quick to recognize it. "Super smart doing this before September! You're gonna love them," one user wrote.

The decision to go electric goes beyond the credits. Switching to an EV can make a noticeable difference in drivers' everyday lives. EV owners save approximately $1,545 annually on fuel compared to gas-powered vehicle drivers, according to Motorwatt. EVs also require 31-50% less maintenance than gas vehicles, translating to significant long-term savings. Plus, driving an EV can reduce heat-trapping gas pollution by up to 52% compared to driving a traditional car.

Pairing EVs with home solar takes the benefits even further, letting families charge their cars with cleaner energy while reducing electricity costs. One Redditor pointed out this was something they were looking into as they considered an EV: "Currently getting quotes for solar panels and my the amount of money we will save with solar panels! 0% financing as well."

EnergySage makes it simple to compare quotes and find the right solar setup to complement an EV lifestyle.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.