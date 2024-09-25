Gardener seeks advice after discovering 'nightmare' plants taking over back yard: 'Tend to that ... as quickly and thoroughly as possible'

This non-native, invasive plant is a nightmare for homeowners.

Most garden pests are bugs, but they can be plants, too. This Redditor asked r/NativePlantGardening for help dealing with invasive plants in their yard.

"I have tons of day lilies in my overgrown, neglected back yard," they wrote. "I've been ripping them out—is this a mistake? I also have Japanese knotweed, mugwort, and waaay too much Virginia Creeper."

This Redditor is located in Brooklyn, New York, and nearly all of the mentioned plants in their yard — except the Virginia Creeper — are non-native plants to their area. The Japanese knotweed is particularly a problem, as it spreads quickly and can do serious damage. One Redditor found the invasive plant bursting through their asphalt driveway. One upside, at least, is knotweed can make for a tasty snack akin to artichoke dip, but it's still better to keep it from gaining a foothold in your yard.

Non-native plants can be a big problem, especially if they're considered invasive. They compete with native plants for resources, disrupting the habitat.

To avoid a similar struggle in your own yard or garden, identify and remove non-native plants and instead opt for those native to your zone. Use the National Wildlife Federation's native plant finder to see grasses and flowers that'll thrive in your area.

Native plant lawns and gardens aren't just good for the ecosystem — you'll save a ton of time and money by rewilding your yard. The Plant Native's calculations found that "lawns and non-native plants can take 2,400% more time than a native garden," saving around a hundred hours per year.

You'll save on maintenance costs, like mowing and fertilizing, as well as on your water bill. Homeowners with "drought-tolerant grass can save as much as 25% on water use, and converting to native plants can save up to 60%," per Lawn Love.

Many commenters recommended the Redditor take immediate action against the knotweed.

"I wouldn't worry about the lilies, but the knotweed is a nightmare and I'd tend to that first and as quickly and thoroughly as possible," one user advised.

"You have to start with the knotweed," another user agreed. "It spreads through rhizomes in the soil so removing the lilies first will just allow the knotweed to spread further."

