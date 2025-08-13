Homeowner shares before-and-after photos of yard transformation following removal of toxic growth: 'I hate that plant'

"If it's invasive it's got to go!"

Gardening may look easy, but it can be deceptively challenging. For instance, many plants that look nice and colorful can actually cause severe problems for a yard, but because of their aesthetic qualities, the frustrations they pose may be easy to overlook.

Newer gardeners shouldn't necessarily feel bad for getting tripped up by these kinds of plants, though. Even more experienced landscapers can fall victim, as a recent TikTok from Thomas George (@bythomasgeorge) of H&G Design shows.

In the TikTok, George posts two photos, a before-and-after of a garden that was once filled with a very pretty green ground cover that has since been removed. The problem? This ground cover was incredibly invasive, taking up so much space that nothing else could even be planted in the area, while also being very difficult to remove.

Wondering how George was able to get rid of this nasty ground cover? He didn't confirm in the comments, but this process likely started with rewilding the yard.

As the word suggests, rewilding is the process by which a plot of land is returned to its natural state, untouched by any chemicals, gardening tools, or the like. Rewilding is commonly associated with larger landscapes, such as national parks or forests, but you can also rewild your yard. One way to do that is by installing plants native to your ecosystem.

Alternatively, a natural lawn can save you significant money and time on maintenance, while also lowering your water bills. In addition, they also create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which ultimately benefits everyone, as pollinators protect our food supply. Even a partial lawn replacement can provide these same benefits.

Commenters felt a range of emotions, with some sadly lamenting how pretty the ground cover was, and others who presumably had prior experience dealing with it expressing frustration from afar at the plant's invasive nature.

"But it was so pretty," a top response read, to which George replied, "If it's invasive it's got to go!!! Pretty or not I'll replace it with something just as pretty."

"I hate that plant, good job," another user wrote.

"Mine is so annoying. I have tried everything!!" another frustrated gardener exclaimed, happy to have found a kindred spirit. George commiserated with her, writing "Ugh! The worst!!!"

