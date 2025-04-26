Innovative startup invents 'intelligent' water heater that slashes lifetime energy costs by nearly $7,000: 'The most efficient way to heat your water'

Homeowners looking to save money on water heating can invest in the world's first intelligent water pump.

Consumers could save hundreds of dollars a year in energy bills by upgrading to a heat pump water heater. Heat pump water heaters are at least twice as efficient as traditional units.

Homeowners who invest in heat pump water heaters may be eligible for a 30% federal tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act. The IRA provides rebates and tax credits to qualifying households.

Consumers looking to save money through the IRA might have to act soon, though. President Donald Trump has said he will scale back some sustainable policies. It would take an act of Congress to approve any major changes, however.

According to the Department of Energy, heat pump water heaters use electricity to transfer heat from one place to another — sort of like refrigerators in reverse. Meanwhile, traditional water heaters turn fuel into heat, which means more energy usage and heat-trapping pollution.

The DOE said water heating is the second largest energy expense in most homes. It's responsible for 18% of energy usage. But this startup has created a device to assist with lowering that percentage.

Cala offers a customizable smart heat pump water heater that is described as "the most efficient way to heat your water." The system syncs with the home for customized heating. Cala customers can use an app to set preferences based on importance. If reducing carbon pollution or synchronizing with solar panels are priorities, Cala will adjust accordingly.

The intelligent water heater can also help homeowners save money over the years. Cala costs $2,850 before rebates and tax incentives. For a family of four, a Cala water heater could save nearly $7,000 in total lifetime costs compared to a propane water heater. The exact amount of savings will depend on various factors, including how much hot water is used in the household.



