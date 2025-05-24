Startup unveils first-of-its-kind smart home appliance could shave $600 off your annual energy bills: '[It] thinks ahead, so you don't have to'

A new, unique type of intelligent heat pump water heater is designed to move heat from the air into your tank to heat water more efficiently. With water heating being one of the biggest energy drains in homes, this breakthrough system from Cala could help families lower their energy bills.

A typical water heater can cost about $400 or more a year to operate, according to Direct Energy. Traditional tank water heaters use a gas or electricity-powered heating element to heat cold water that enters the tank. As you use water, more cold water enters, causing the water heater to heat the water again. Even when you're not using water, the tank uses energy to maintain the water's temperature.

A heat pump water heater is a more efficient option because it doesn't generate heat. Instead, it moves heat from another place — in Cala's case, the air — into the water heater. Energy Star states that switching to a heat pump water heater could save around $550 in annual energy bills.

If you upgrade to a heat pump water heater, you could also take advantage of tax credits and rebates provided by the Inflation Reduction Act. The Home Efficiency Rebate offers up to $8,000 as a rebate to cover project costs. Alternatively, low-to-moderate-income households could qualify for the Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate for $1,750. There's also a tax credit for 30% of the project costs, up to $1,200.

Note that IRA incentives may not be available forever, as President Trump has publicly spoken out against IRA funding. It's best to take advantage of these rebates and credits earlier rather than later to potentially save thousands on your new water heater.

Cala created the first intelligent heat pump water system that "thinks ahead, so you don't have to." By learning your water usage behaviors, Cala's water heater adjusts its heating routine to be more efficient and always have hot water available when needed.

That means lower energy bills for you. Cala estimates annual energy savings as high as $600 for its users switching from oil or propane water heaters. Plus, heat pump water heaters produce fewer polluting gases than traditional water heaters.

