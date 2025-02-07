  • Home Home

Concerned homeowner receives helpful advice after considering bill-slashing renovation: 'Improvement that pays for itself'

by Zachary Craley
"So far the utility bills have halved."

One simple upgrade to your home can keep your wallet from feeling the burn. 

The scoop

"Should I add insulation to my attic?" a homeowner asked on Reddit. 

The original poster expressed interest in taking advantage of current incentives to make their home more energy-efficient, but they were concerned they wouldn't see a return on their investment.   

"I'm worried I won't feel enough difference inside the house, on the energy bills, or on the property value, to justify the expense," they said.

The OP turned to the r/HomeImprovement subreddit for advice, saying, "I'd love to hear from more knowledgeable folks about the actual benefits of such upgrades." 

The response was overwhelming in favor of adding the insulation, with one Redditor calling it an "improvement that pays for itself very quickly." 

Watch now: What's the true environmental impact of renewable energy?

How it's working

Making energy-efficient improvements, including upgrading your attic's insulation, is a simple way to save money and help the environment. 

Not only does insulation keep your home warmer in the winter, but it also keeps heat out in the summer. That means lower heating and cooling costs because your HVAC system won't have to work as hard to keep your home comfortable, saving you money. Lower energy consumption also reduces your home's carbon footprint, which benefits the climate.

Incentives such as those currently available through the Inflation Reduction Act make these upgrades even more affordable for homeowners. 

Americans have already received over $3 billion for upgrading their home insulation — and that's just one of the many ways they are saving money

Rebates can cover the cost of adding solar panels, installing an electric vehicle charger, or upgrading to more energy-efficient appliances

While these tax incentives can save you thousands of dollars, their future is uncertain. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to repeal the IRA

How much money do you plan to spend on home improvement projects this year?

Under $1K 😎

$1K to $5K 💵

$5K to $10K 💰

Over $10K 🤑

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Eliminating the IRA would ultimately require an act of Congress, but it is a good idea to take advantage of these tax breaks and credits sooner rather than later.

If you're looking for ways to get started, Rewiring America offers tools to calculate the tax incentives and discounts you're eligible for. You can even get connected to reliable contractors through the website. 

What people are saying

Commenters on the Reddit post echoed the benefits and cost savings provided by upgrading your home insulation.  

"Heating AND air conditioning bills cut in half," wrote one. "Paid for itself in 4-5 months."

Several users who chose a DIY approach to making the upgrade shared how cheap and easy it was.

"I did this myself in November. ... 20 bags of cellulose, free machine rental through Home Depot and about 3 hours of time. So far the utility bills have halved," said a commenter. 

x