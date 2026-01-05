HVAC tech calls out the concerning trend making appliance upgrades more expensive: 'Completely ridiculous'

A frustrated HVAC installer has taken to the internet to vent about the unnecessary time and expense of installing upgraded HVAC systems in their area.

Writing in the r/hvac subreddit, the original poster described themselves as being with a company in Northern California. According to the OP, obtaining the necessary permits for an HVAC upgrade can mean weeks of delays and hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars in additional expenses.

"The amount of the fees, the amount of time spent drawing site plans and submitting paperwork and the processing times are driving people away from having work done on their homes," the OP said. "I feel it has gotten to the point that it is completely ridiculous."

"The amount of the fees, the amount of time spent drawing site plans and submitting paperwork and the processing times are driving people away from having work done on their homes," the OP said. "I feel it has gotten to the point that it is completely ridiculous."

While upgrading home appliances, like switching to an energy-efficient heat-pump HVAC system, can sometimes seem complicated and expensive,





Still, many Redditors jumped into the comments to commiserate with the original poster.

"And every municipality has different things they interpret that nobody else does," added one commenter. "We regularly deal with 15-20 different building departments."

"I charge my clients … extra to pull permits because of the paperwork," chimed in another.

