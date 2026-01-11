Homeowner surprised by HVAC techs' odd behavior after wife asks for simple upgrade: 'Contractors won't even quote this job'

A confused homeowner reached out to Reddit's r/hvacadvice after receiving frustrating responses from multiple HVAC companies.

According to the original poster, they bought a 1970s home in Knoxville, Tennessee, and they had been trying to find a contractor to install a mini-split system. However, each business the OP brought in tried to sell them a different package.

"Are mini-splits really this bad?" they asked. "Contractors won't even quote this job."

Commenters emphasized the efficiency of mini-split systems and urged the OP to find the right HVAC installer.





"I have a company out of Huntingdon, TN on the west side of the state," one person responded. "We do tons of mini-split jobs. I actually prefer mini-split/mini-style system. They are hard to beat on efficiency."

A mini-split system divides your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning setup into different zones with outdoor and indoor units. This eliminates the need for ductwork and cuts energy losses associated with ducts. One of the main benefits of a mini-split system is that it's more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC units because you can adjust the temperature in individual rooms.

The OP updated Redditors in the forum, explaining that they received a call from a local contractor shortly after sharing their post.

