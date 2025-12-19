Midwestern man seeks advice after skeptical homebuilder shares outdated opinions: 'I wouldn't hesitate'

"Tell your builder to come into the 21st century."

In the r/Homebuilding subreddit, a Midwestern man asked for advice about installing a heat pump after a skeptical homebuilder shared that it likely wouldn't work in that climate.

"Looking online, I've seen mixed reviews about heat pumps in colder temperatures," he said. "I'd like to get some of your opinions on it."

While it was for a vacation home that he wouldn't be at much of the time, the poster was still interested in purchasing a heat pump.

According to the Department of Energy, most people spend about 40% of their utility bill on heating and cooling, so upgrading to a heat pump can help shave off some of the money spent.





Because heat pumps transfer heat rather than generate it, they are generally up to 200% to 300% more efficient than traditional HVAC systems, per Heatwave Heating and Cooling.

Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

As for the OP's dilemma, commenters suggested installing a heat pump specially designed for colder climates.

"Unless it's going to be consistently below that temperature for extended periods of time, I wouldn't hesitate to put in a heat pump that's rated for low temperature operation," one said.

"Inverter style works well I would stay with manufacturers that publish info about what temps they can go down to and what percentage on heat," another shared. "If you go with ducted then you can choose backup heat source of electric heat or fossil fuel. Tell your builder to come into 21st century, some units go into negative temps and still produce enough heat."

