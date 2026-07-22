An inherited hydrangea glows electric blue, and gardeners call it a 'visual pH indicator'

"It means you have highly acidic soil conditions to achieve this."

An unusually vivid hydrangea is drawing attention online after a homeowner shared stunning photos of blooms that were so intensely blue fellow gardeners could hardly believe them.

What started as a simple plant ID question turned into a mini science lesson on how soil chemistry can transform a garden.

What happened?

In a post to Reddit's r/Gardening community, the homeowner showed off a mature hydrangea they inherited with blooms about 7 to 8 inches across and a height of roughly 4 feet. The original poster estimated that the plant may be at least 20 years old.

Photo Credit: Reddit



In the caption, the OP said, "We inherited a really vivid blue hydrangea macrophylla when we bought our house 11 years ago. I've never seen another hydrangea with such intense coloring, and haven't been able to identify it. The deep electric glow is hard to reproduce accurately in photos."

The post, which drew more than 11,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments, soon became a discussion of why some hydrangeas turn blue in the first place.

Alongside the admiration of the hydrangea, many commenters said the striking shade in bigleaf hydrangeas usually reflects soil conditions. The acidity and aluminum availability can affect the flowers' color.

As one commenter put it, "pretty… cool to think I got a visual pH indicator all around my property."

Others noted that genetics could still play a role, pointing out that some hydrangeas are naturally more prone to blue or pink tones and that some newer cultivars are bred for more consistent color.

How is this helpful?

Certain hydrangeas can act as a kind of visual soil test. As one commenter put it, "That is an intense blue, very beautiful. It means you have highly acidic soil conditions to achieve this."

Several commenters also warned that chasing a super-saturated blue color can come with tradeoffs. One commenter recalled their hydrangea "almost wilted from the amount of acidity."

On the other hand, another person said, "If your hydrangeas are that blue you need to plant blueberry bushes immediately. I wish you blue and acidic bounty!"

And if a hydrangea thread inspires you to dig deeper into gardening, that curiosity can pay off in practical ways. Growing plants at home can support pollinators, boost mood, and even lead to fresher, more flavorful food.

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