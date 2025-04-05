Lawmakers warn of potential energy crisis that would cause utility bills to skyrocket — here's how to protect your wallet from increasing rates

Twenty-one Republican members of Congress signed a joint letter in defense of the Inflation Reduction Act, according to EnergySage.

"Many credits were enacted over the course of a ten-year period, which allowed energy developers to plan with these tax incentives in mind," said the letter. "These timelines have been relied upon when it comes to capital allocation, planning, and project commitments, all of which would be jeopardized by premature credit phase outs or additional restrictive mechanisms such as limiting transferability."

Rep. Andrew Garbarino of New York, Rep. Jen Kiggans of Virginia, Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona, and Rep. Gabe Evans of Colorado were among the letter's signees. The letter was addressed to House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith.

Republican states have benefited from IRA incentives the most, so it makes sense to see some continued bipartisan support for these initiatives. Americans collectively saved over $8 billion in credits in 2023 alone.

A tax credit can help you recoup up to 30% of the cost of installing solar.

Solar power is so cheap that you'll save on monthly bills for as long as your panels are up and running. Plus, home solar ensures you don't have to rely on polluting fossil fuels for electricity.

"Affordable and abundant energy will be critical as the President works to onshore domestic manufacturing, supply chains, and good paying jobs, particularly in Republican run states due to their business-friendly environments," said the joint letter. "Pro-energy growth policies will directly support these objectives."

