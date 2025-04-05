  • Home Home

Lawmakers warn of potential energy crisis that would cause utility bills to skyrocket — here's how to protect your wallet from increasing rates

"Pro-energy growth policies will directly support these objectives."

by Simon Sage
"Pro-energy growth policies will directly support these objectives."

Photo Credit: iStock

Twenty-one Republican members of Congress signed a joint letter in defense of the Inflation Reduction Act, according to EnergySage.

"Many credits were enacted over the course of a ten-year period, which allowed energy developers to plan with these tax incentives in mind," said the letter. "These timelines have been relied upon when it comes to capital allocation, planning, and project commitments, all of which would be jeopardized by premature credit phase outs or additional restrictive mechanisms such as limiting transferability."

Rep. Andrew Garbarino of New York, Rep. Jen Kiggans of Virginia, Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona, and Rep. Gabe Evans of Colorado were among the letter's signees. The letter was addressed to House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith. 

Republican states have benefited from IRA incentives the most, so it makes sense to see some continued bipartisan support for these initiatives. Americans collectively saved over $8 billion in credits in 2023 alone. 

Luckily, you can get in on the incentives while they last. Solar is a great way to improve energy independence in the home, and the IRA is designed to help make it happen. A tax credit can help you recoup up to 30% of the cost of installing solar.

Solar power is so cheap that you'll save on monthly bills for as long as your panels are up and running. Plus, home solar ensures you don't have to rely on polluting fossil fuels for electricity. That's good news for the environment. Visit EnergySage to find a solar installer near you. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"Affordable and abundant energy will be critical as the President works to onshore domestic manufacturing, supply chains, and good paying jobs, particularly in Republican run states due to their business-friendly environments," said the joint letter. "Pro-energy growth policies will directly support these objectives."

Should the government continue to give tax incentives for energy-efficient home upgrades?

Absolutely 💯

No 🙅

Depends on the upgrade 🤔

I don't know 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x