Homeowner sparks debate after considering next-gen kitchen upgrade: 'What are your thoughts?'

One home cook recently sparked quite a lively debate in the r/Cooking subreddit after asking a simple question: Should they consider switching from a gas stove to an electric one?

"For those of you who love to cook, what are your thoughts on this push to switch?" the poster asked. "My husband is an amazing cook and we love the control of cooking with gas. However on our last trip to Lowe's we noticed gas ranges are becoming the minority. Thoughts?"

The benefits of switching from gas to electric are clear. Induction stoves are faster, more energy-efficient, and easier to clean than traditional gas ones. Electric stoves, unlike gas ones, don't rely on air pollution-producing dirty energy, and therefore aren't constantly releasing asthma-inducing gases into your home. They have been recommended by everyone from professional chefs to home cooks.

Still, it is well worth wondering whether or not they can actually do the job as effectively. On that subject, the other members of the subreddit had many thoughts — some for, and some against.

"I have loved cooking on gas for decades, but recently changed to induction and no regrets. Induction beats gas in Almost every metric: instantaneous heat change (equal), gets hotter, can do stable lower temps than MOST home gas, more precise, WAY more energy efficient, more environmentally friendly. The one thing i prefer gas for is butter basting. I would never go standard electric, but induction is f****** awesome," raved one colorful commenter.

"I agree. I just responded to someone else about my induction love. They're amazing," another commenter agreed.

Among the commenters who opposed the idea of switching to induction stovetops, one prevalent theme seemed to be that they … hadn't actually tried them. (One gets the idea, reading some of these comments, that in another time they may have opposed the switch from sundials to mechanical clocks in similar terms.)

"I have no plans to replace my gas stove that has been going strong for over 20 years," wrote one such commenter.

Another commenter attempted to address the controversy, writing, "The faux outrage over banning gas stoves was so stupid. Some people were simply pointing out that most houses aren't properly ventilated for them, like a restaurant would be for example. The basic vents over top of them are just simple fans. There's also nothing stopping you from grilling outside or BBQing outside. They were just raising awareness over a safety issue."

Those interested in making the switch to an induction stove or cooktop can most likely plan to take advantage of tax incentives of up to $840 through the Inflation Reduction Act, which the nonprofit Rewiring America can help you sort out. Trying out the tech for cheap can be as simple as buying a portable induction cooktop, which generally cost between $50 to $150.









