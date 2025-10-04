Home cook shares simple upgrade that slashed energy bill: 'Amazed at how much I saved'

One Facebook user has shared her joy over her new induction stovetop, highlighting all the benefits of making the switch.

Facebook user Deborah Olguin posted a photo of her mini induction stove. She bought the item secondhand and said she uses it over her gas range.

"I paid $40 for it and I've been using it instead of my propane range," she wrote in her post. "I got my utility bill and was amazed at how much I saved by using it! In one month it more than paid for itself. The bonus is I can use it when I go camping if there's power too."

Olguin is not alone in her preference for induction cooking. Induction stoves are quick, efficient, and healthier than gas alternatives. They don't create toxic fumes that can contribute to childhood asthma and other health issues. One study from 2022 estimated that about 1 in 8 cases of the respiratory condition could be linked to gas stove usage.

Plus, induction cooking consumes less energy because it does the job faster. The switch, as Olguin pointed out, can save homeowners money on their monthly utility bills. This is just one of the many ways that people can lower their utility costs while working toward a better environment.

Installing solar panels can further your savings, as it is the ultimate home energy hack. Your monthly utility bills can go as low as $0 when you switch to solar. EnergySage is a free service that easily compares quotes from vetted local installers. EnergySage can also help you save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Solar panels can be a significant upfront investment, so leasing them is a great option for those looking to get in on energy savings. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program will install panels for no money down and still provide the monthly savings on electricity bills.

Upgrading your HVAC system with a heat pump can also save you up to $400 a year. Mitsubishi can help you find the right affordable heat pump for your home.

Fellow Facebook users were impressed by Olguin's post and noted the benefits of induction cooking.

"Gas is expensive so that little device is probably a great idea!" one person said.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"I love my induction stove," another wrote. "I see yours is a 2 burner. Wow. Mines only 1. I use it more than my stovetop."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.