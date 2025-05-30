Home cooks praise easy-to-clean stovetop after hesitant buyer shares concerns: 'I'm a chef of 20-plus years and I love [it]'

A simple Reddit post started a passionate conversation around one of the more popular kitchen appliances out there: the induction stovetop.

A hesitant user went to the r/Cooking community to share a post asking if anyone had regrets about buying one.

"I've heard people who love them, but the learning curve is steep," they said.

However, they probably left with fewer doubts because the comments started coming in quickly, and they were all pretty encouraging.

So why are induction tops getting so popular? Well, these devices are safer (no open flames or gas leaks), easier to clean, and they cook food faster and more evenly. They're also an affordable option to choose, especially if you qualify for Inflation Reduction Act incentives (which offer up to $840 off the cost of a new induction stovetop) or if you decide to opt for a $50 plug-in induction burner.

But induction tops are not only efficient and affordable: they can also help you take care of the environment (and your utility bills) in the long term. Induction stovetops help reduce indoor air pollution caused by gas stoves, which is a huge deal for the environment.

And when you pair these tops with other upgrades, such as heat pumps or heat pump water heaters, the savings can really add up, which will help you cut your utility bills even further.

But what do people have to say about induction stovetops? Well, one Reddit user shared, "We installed one a few years ago. Absolutely love it. Heats up super fast, reliable control, sleek design (if you care). And you can justify buying some new carbon steel (or other magnetic cookware). Definite yes vote from me."

Another added, "I have two induction hobs. I love using them. Easy to use. Very responsive. No regrets."

A third said, "I'm a chef of 20-plus years, and I love my one-off induction burner. I want to replace my gas range at work but the owners don't want to do that. "

So yes, if you want faster meals and lower utility bills, an induction stovetop or a plug-in induction burner might just be the upgrade you didn't know you needed.

And if you're thinking even bigger, you can even go for the ultimate money-saving, sustainable upgrade: solar panels. Companies like EnergySage help you compare local installers and can save you up to $10,000.

Just keep in mind that Inflation Reduction Act incentives are available now, but things could change. President Donald Trump has said he wants to end programs like these, and while it would take an act of Congress to make big changes, this is still a threat.

So if you're even a little bit curious, now's probably the best time to look into the kitchen upgrade.

