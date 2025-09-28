Elite chefs reveal key upgrade more and more pros are making in their kitchens: 'Saying goodbye'

Have you made this easy home improvement that will help you to cook like a Michelin-starred chef? A recent report from Bloomberg shared the reasons "why high-end kitchens are saying goodbye to gas" and widely adopting induction stoves.

"From Michelin kitchens to home wok burners, induction delivers consistency that gas can't match," wrote Bloomberg. They profiled several head chefs at high-end, Michelin-starred restaurants to discover why more and more pros are making this switch.

"The switch to induction means the restaurant is cooler, the cooking process more exact, and nothing is at risk of accidentally catching alight on a gas burner," said Jeremy Chan, head chef of Ikoyi, a small two-star restaurant at 180 Strand in central London, according to Bloomberg. According to Chan, he still enjoys the "earthy, emotional" experience of cooking on a gas stove, but the safety, efficiency, and practicality of induction won in the end.

Everyday and professional cooking alike are elevated by induction stoves, creating a more sustainable future for the modern home and top-tier culinary workspaces.

By channeling electromagnetic energy directly into the pan, they eliminate the waste of residual heat, achieving a level of efficiency that gas and electric ranges simply cannot match. With induction stoves, kitchens can become a safe place from the invisible and unhealthy pollutants of cooking gas. Without a flame, the kitchen is also safer for budding chefs and bakers (and unknowing paws …).

Induction stoves offer an efficient, environmentally minded alternative to traditional cooking, the sleek, easy-to-clean design adds elegance to cooking spaces and saves you some serious cash as well.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

For those seeking deeper savings, installing solar panels is the ultimate hack for home energy, capable of driving electricity costs to $0, or very close to it. EnergySage provides a free service to compare quotes from vetted local installers, helping homeowners save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

While buying solar panels can be a significant upfront investment, leasing remains an accessible option: Through Palmetto's LightReach program, panels can be installed for no money down, locking in low energy rates while reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Beyond solar, upgrading your HVAC system to a heat pump can save the average household nearly $400 per year on energy costs, as Rewiring America explained. Mitsubishi also offers tailored, affordable options to make the transition to heat pumps, and major savings, seamless.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.