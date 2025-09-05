Curious homeowner sparks debate after discovering new type of stove during remodel: 'We replaced our electric ... and it is so much better'

A homeowner stumbled across induction stoves while remodeling and shared their findings online.

In a post on an In-Depth Outdoors forum, the user noted that while searching for new kitchen appliances to replace their old ones, they discovered a technology that was brand-new to them.

"When looking for a new stove we found out there is a fairly recent new type of stove. It is called Induction. Some really nice advantages of it. For those ( like me ) that have never heard about it here is the Details of it," they said, sharing how it works, the benefits, and the considerations.

Many of the other commenters in the forum supported the original poster's take on induction stoves, sharing their own experiences since getting them.

"We replaced our electric cooktop with an induction cooktop a few years ago and it is so much better than the old electric cooktop," said one commenter.

Some even pointed out that induction cooking avoids the harmful indoor air pollution caused by gas stoves. These pollutants have been linked to asthma and other respiratory concerns.

For consumers, induction is also beneficial for cost and health. Induction ranges cook food faster and use less energy than traditional stoves, meaning lower utility bills over time.

Thanks to government incentives, homeowners can get up to $840 off the cost of a new installed induction range, making the transition more affordable than ever. For renters or those not ready for a major renovation, plug-in induction burners start at just $50 and offer a budget-friendly way to try the technology, even if they are not eligible for a rebate.

It's worth noting that the Big Beautiful Bill legislation will eliminate many of the incentives by the end of 2025. While some rebates will still remain, experts recommend taking advantage of the bigger incentives sooner rather than later. Doing so could save households thousands on efficient appliances while cutting pollution linked to climate change.

Whether it's a full remodel or a $50 countertop burner, induction is quickly proving itself as the stove of the future, and with rebates, now it's an especially hot deal worth considering.

