Remodeling homeowner receives overwhelming advice on replacing a once-staple kitchen appliance: 'It's infinitely better'

A homeowner took to Reddit seeking advice on a kitchen remodel they were undertaking, specifically around which kind of stove they should get.

Posting in the r/askculinary subreddit, they explained their situation.

"I'm going to be remodeling my kitchen here soon and looking for opinions on switching from an electric glass top to either induction or gas," they said. "I primarily use non-enamel cast iron or carbon steel pans, and have a set of stainless pots that should work with induction. I have very limited experience working with gas and none with induction."

The response was overwhelmingly in favor of induction as a replacement for their electric stove.

Induction stoves are more efficient than either their electric coil or gas counterparts, and they heat food far more quickly and evenly than coils. They use electromagnetic fields to directly heat the cookware, rather than heating a cooking surface that then heats the cookware. This means they heat more quickly and evenly than either gas or electric coils can, giving you a superior cooking experience.

They're also cleaner and safer than gas stoves, which can leak carbon monoxide and methane into your home, even when they're off.

While conventional wisdom says that induction stoves are more expensive than gas or electric ones, the truth is they can be surprisingly affordable. Smaller units are available for just $50, and if you want something bigger, like a full oven, you can get help from the federal government to pay for it.

The Inflation Reduction Act can save you up to $850 on the installation of an induction stove, but if you want to take advantage of the savings, you need to act quickly. President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill ends many of the rebates and discounts found in the IRA at the end of this calendar year. While it appears that the induction savings will be safe, it's still best to act quickly to take advantage of the savings.

Commenters shared their love of induction stoves.

"Induction will change your life if you haven't used it before - and it's infinitely better than those hideous ceramic/glasstop electric cookers (if it were up to me, I'd make them illegal)," one said.

"Induction," said another. "Precision heat but best of all easy as hell to clean up quickly VW gas burners and grates."

"Induction," echoed a third. "There are tons of benefits over gas but just a few are: safer, easier to clean, more efficient, and better for the environment."

