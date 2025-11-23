Home cook met with unexpected advice after being forced to replace major appliance: 'Control and power'

When one home cook posted on Reddit's r/Cooking subreddit about losing their beloved gas stove, they expected commiseration, not encouragement. OP explained that their gas line needed to be replaced, and switching to electric made more financial sense, even though they weren't happy about it.

What followed was a lively discussion among cooks who've already made the jump and found it wasn't such a downgrade after all.

Many commenters urged OP to skip standard electric burners and go straight to an induction stove, a popular alternative that's winning over home chefs. Unlike gas stoves, induction stoves use magnets to heat cookware directly, which means faster boil times, precise temperature control, and cooler kitchens.

They're also more energy-efficient and produce zero combustion fumes, improving indoor air quality and reducing exposure to pollutants like nitrogen dioxide and benzene.

Electric and induction appliances can also help save money. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that induction cooktops can be up to three times more efficient than gas. And under the Inflation Reduction Act, eligible households can receive up to $840 in rebates for purchasing one.

Community members were quick to reassure the poster that induction can outperform gas. As one wrote, "Induction rocks. With a quality unit, it offers similar fine control and power without throwing heat back at you while cooking."

Another added, "If induction is the option, get induction. With decent pans, it's basically like cooking on gas, but better."

A third chimed in, "Definitely go with induction. It will give you the same instant temperature change as gas. For all other types of electric, there's a delay."

