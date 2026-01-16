Real estate agent shares frank review after renovating her kitchen with highly touted induction tech: 'Let's talk about the elephant in the room'

One real estate agent and homeowner on TikTok explained to the internet why she decided to upgrade her home with a new induction stove in a recent video.

TikToker Jodi (@justjodithings) has posted multiple videos about improvements to her home, and often receives questions about its features. In this recent video, she has received a question about why she chose an electric stove.

"Okay, let's talk about the elephant in the room," she says. "This is not an electric stovetop. This is a Thermador Freedom induction range. While powered by electricity, it still is using electromagnetic technology to heat the pot and the contents."

It's not surprising that this homeowner chose an induction stove over gas. Where gas stoves can easily lead to burns and cause indoor air pollution, induction stoves are an affordable way to avoid these problems. They even make the actual cooking process faster and more convenient, not to mention cheaper. Federal incentives are available that can help you get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range.

Jodi details all of the benefits she sees in the video.

"If you spill something on it or something boils over, it doesn't cook to the cooktop because the cooktop never gets hot," she says. "I find it just as responsive as gas, if not better. … As you see here with our watch, and now when we are boiled here. Two, three minutes to boil water. And it doesn't matter what size the pot is, it will boil. And the reason for this is because it doesn't actually have different areas. The entire cooktop is electromagnetic. It will recognize different shape pots and pans and locations."

She even demonstrates the superior safety of the cooktop by taking a pot off the stove and putting her hand directly onto it afterwards.

"Yes, your brain did see me touch the stove top while a water pot that was boiling was just on it," she says. It is hot to the touch, but it won't burn you. And that's just from the residual heat from the actual pot that heated up."

If you're on a budget, or if you rent your home and cannot make changes to the kitchen, a temporary, affordable solution is a plug-in induction burner for your countertop. Starting as low as $50, they give you the same benefits as a full range with a much smaller financial commitment.

If you want to save even more money with your electric induction stove, you can install solar panels. This incredible home energy hack can reduce your bill to $0, or very close to it.

