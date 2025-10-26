  • Home Home

Homeowner shares candid thoughts one year after upgrading to trendy gas stove alternative: 'No one is paying me to say this'

More and more home and professional cooks are switching.

by Laurelle Stelle
One home cook is sharing three incredible reasons why she'll never use another type of stove after finding induction.

Photo Credit: iStock

One creator on Instagram was so pleased with her new induction stove that she created a video to show off its best features to the whole internet. 

Mel Gunnell (@melskitchencafe) shared her thoughts on her new induction stove, demonstrating its functions. 

"Today, I'm giving you three reasons why I will never use another kind of stove," she started the video. "This is induction. We put it in our kitchen last year when we remodeled, and I will never go back." 

In her video description, she clarified, "No one is paying me to say this."

She then showed a shot of a pot of water boiling. 

"Reason number one: Induction boils water so fast. This water boiled in about a minute. That's pretty darn amazing," she said.

According to Gunnell, it was also responsive to small adjustments that she wanted to make. 

"Reason number two: Maybe even better than a gas stove, induction instantly responds to temperature changes," she continued.

The third reason was an issue of safety.

"The stove top cools off so much faster than electric, and it cleans up like a dream because it's flat but nothing scorches," Gunnell said. "You have to have pots and pans that are magnetic on the bottom in order for it to work. For instance, cast iron. … My trusty all-clad pots that I've had for over 10 years, they work as well." 

If you don't set the exact correct materials on the stove top, it never heats up — making it difficult to start an accidental fire.

More and more home and professional cooks are switching to induction stoves because they are a simple, cost-effective solution to many of the worst problems that accompany gas stoves. In addition to all of the benefits that Gunnell cited, they don't release asthma-inducing gases that increase air pollution and warm up the planet. Plus, with federal incentives for the purchase of induction stoves, you can get up to $840 off as long as you buy it before the program ends.

If you're not in a position to renovate your kitchen because you are renting or on a tight budget, you can take a smaller step and choose a plug-in induction burner for your countertop. They start at $50 and offer many of the same advantages, minus the oven.

