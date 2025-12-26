Amateur cooks share honest thoughts after homeowner questions the hype around induction cooktops: 'Is there something I'm missing here?'

Not all electric cooktops are equal — and social media users were ready to set the record straight on induction ranges after one Redditor asked, "Is there something I'm missing here?"

The Reddit user and amateur cook explained that their new house also had a conventional electric setup — no need to worry about toxic, planet-warming gas fumes indoors.

However, they said they were interested in making their home more energy-efficient and shared they were "very concerned about sustainability."

Yet they weren't buying the hype over induction ranges.

"They seem like a really great cooking experience, but from a sustainability point of view... honestly what's the point?" they wondered.

They also said their research showed induction ranges saved only up to 10% more energy than a conventional electric range — a number backed by U.S. Department of Energy data.

However, commenters pointed out that the 10% reduction was worth it, along with plenty of other reasons to choose induction: improved safety, better temperature control, faster cook times, and easy cleanup.

"Easier to clean, much safer as less chance of burning yourself and turns itself off," one wrote.

While several remained skeptical, one Redditor pointed out the simple reason why induction outperforms standard electric in ease of use: "It is not possible to have food splatters burn onto the cooktop, as it uses magnets to heat the cooking vessel. … It is therefore easier to clean."

All in all, going induction could be one of the best things you do for your wallet and your family's health. If electricity prices continue to trend upward, that 10% efficiency boost might also end up feeling a lot more significant — all the more reason to explore your induction options.

And as another Redditor pointed out: "When you have solar, that efficiency difference makes an impact."

You may qualify for up to $840 off the purchase price of an induction range thanks to a federal rebate program, while plug-in burners start at $50 and take up minimal space.

Perhaps one Redditor summed up the direction of induction the best: "It's literally the future."

