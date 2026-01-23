Homeowner shares candid review after replacing kitchen appliances with next-gen induction technology: 'I couldn't find anything online for this'

"[It] seems to go away when you start cooking something."

If you know your way around the kitchen, you probably already know that not all kitchen appliances are the same. From unreliable cook times to inefficient energy usage, some appliances can often be more trouble than they are worth.

After ordering a brand-new LG induction range, YouTuber Bobbleheaderman (@mybobbleheads) offered up a review of the appliance and revealed how it stacked up against a gas range.

"Just purchased this and had it delivered today from Costco Canada. I couldn't find anything online for this range. So I just want to give you a quick little overview," said the YouTuber during the demonstration.

The induction range already appeared to work much faster than their previous range. For those with kids, induction ranges can be an easy and affordable solution to avoid the potential dangers of gas stoves. As shown by the YouTuber, the hot cook surface was much more forgiving with accidental contact.

Induction ranges don't rely on heating the cooktop and transferring that heat to the pan. They instead use electromagnetism to directly heat the cookware, allowing you to cook faster. This can also help you cut down on your energy bill as well.

While many incentives available through the Inflation Reduction Act have been eliminated, you can still take advantage of a Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate. You can get up to $840 when you purchase an Energy Star-certified induction appliance.

If a full induction range isn't quite in your budget, plug-in induction burners are still excellent options for home cooks looking to save money. Induction burners start at just $50 and offer the same advantages as a cooktop.

Down in the comments section, one user was particularly interested in the noise level of the original poster's induction range.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

"I am thinking about getting this one. Just wondering if you notice any [loud] noise with the heating element?" they asked.

"It can have a vibration like sound when preheating with an empty pan and it gets louder if you set the temps higher, but the sound seems to go away when you start cooking something," answered the YouTuber.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.