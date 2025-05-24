Kitchen-expert mom shares firsthand benefits of controversial appliance: 'One of the very best decisions we made for our kitchen'

Her family's switch made her kitchen safer, cleaner, and more enjoyable to cook in.

If you've been curious about ditching your gas stove, one mom's glowing review of her new induction range might be the encouragement you need.

In a recent article from the Kitchn, a longtime homecook and mother of five shared how her family's switch to an induction stove made her kitchen safer, cleaner, and more enjoyable to cook in.

"One of the very best decisions we made for our kitchen," she wrote. "I've used my induction range several times daily for over two-and-a-half years, and I absolutely love it."

That's no surprise. Once considered a controversial appliance, induction ranges are gaining momentum as one of the smartest upgrades for home appliances. Unlike traditional electric or gas stoves, induction models use magnetic technology to heat pots and pans directly. That means faster cooking, precise temperature control, and fewer indoor pollutants.

Induction ranges are also safer, especially for families with children. Many models include safety locks and auto shut-off features that help prevent accidents. Plus, since induction doesn't use open flames or hot coils, it keeps the kitchen cooler as you cook.

On top of that, they are better for your wallet and the environment. They're more energy-efficient than gas stoves and can lower monthly utility bills over time. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, households may qualify for up to $840 off an induction range — but these incentives aren't guaranteed forever. Acting sooner could mean serious savings.

For those who rent or want a low-commitment trial, plug-in induction burners start around 50% and are a surprisingly powerful option. They are portable and perfect for small kitchens, dorms, RVs, or testing induction cooking before making a bigger investment.

Induction ranges also help reduce harmful air pollution inside homes, especially from nitrogen dioxide, a byproduct of gas cooking linked to asthma. Switching to induction is a simple but powerful way to cut exposure. Plus, induction stoves cook faster and are more cost-effective than most traditional models.

