Homeowners share honest opinions of electric kitchen upgrade: 'It's a no-brainer'

In a world inundated with marketing-speak, it's wise to be a skeptical consumer. And for one person, that meant seeking the unfiltered truth from the realists on Reddit.

"Please convince me not to get fully induction cooktop compared to gas/fire," they wrote on the subreddit r/Cooking. "All I read online is praise after praise, I'm having hard time separating marketing from objective reality. There must be some downsides?"

But while they were looking for downsides, ultimately they were looking for the truth — and that's what they found.

One person who regularly uses both shared their experience. "If I did it again today I would go full induction," they began. "I have a very nice gas stove, and I do love it. … It does all the things you want - precise control, excellent heat transfer, instant heat and for the most part it cools relatively quickly. That being said - a good induction cooktop does all that, faster, with easier cleaning."

And perhaps most importantly, they said: "From a safety perspective it's a no-brainer for induction. It's cool the instant you turn it off. Kids will never accidentally touch the cooking surface and burn themselves."

The one technical issue, they pointed out, is needing to buy induction-compatible cookware, which means no aluminum pans and no rounded bottoms.

Another commenter echoed their experience. "I agree! I loved my gas cooktop!" they said. "Then I moved to a house where gas was not available. … I had to replace the stove and chose the induction. It's awesome! Instant off/on plus boiling water in about 30 seconds. Would not go back."

Not only are induction stoves safer to use in terms of avoiding burns, but they don't emit toxic gases like carbon monoxide the way that gas stoves do.

"I'll chime in and say that most home setups lack the adequate hood/ventilation requirements for a full gas stove," another person commented. "Gas stoves need adequate vent hoods to cut down CO and CO2 exposure when in use." Cutting back on these harmful gases is healthier, not only for a home's residents but for the entire planet.

Since induction stoves are so beneficial for reducing planet-warming gas pollution, upgrading to them means significant rebates from the government, often over $800. To see what you might qualify for, visit Rewiring America's calculator tool.









