The US government is giving away up to $800 for this hot new home appliance — here's how you can take advantage

Many homeowners are ditching their gas stoves for safer, greener induction cooktops. Think this may be the right choice for you? The government wants to help.

The Inflation Reduction Act has already helped homeowners across the United States make tons of clean energy upgrades to their homes and vehicles, including switching to induction stoves.

This trendy appliance can cost between $1,100 to $4,000, depending on size, brand, and features. With a little help from the IRA, you could get up to $840 in tax credits, significantly cutting down your initial costs.

Induction cooktops have gained popularity recently because of their safety features (no open flames here), energy efficiency, and cooking precision.

A gas stove releases toxic gases into the air, including pollutants linked to asthma and other health issues like methane and nitrogen dioxide. Induction cooking uses electricity, avoiding contaminating the air you breathe in your own home.

The stoves are also 10% more energy-efficient than traditional electric ranges and up to 30% more efficient than gas stoves. This could lead to long-term savings on gas and power bills for homeowners who make the switch.

Induction ranges are also easy to clean and offer more precision and control to users. They heat up quickly and maintain consistent temperatures — features home chefs appreciate.

In addition to all these benefits, induction cooktops are also much better for the environment since they reduce harmful pollutants that contribute to rising global temperatures.

In fact, electrifying your home, vehicles, and appliances is one of the best ways to save money and help the environment. The IRA offers tax credits and rebates for many other green upgrades like buying an electric vehicle, installing solar panels, and pivoting to a heat pump.

With so many options, it can seem daunting to sort through all the available financial help and upgrade options. Simplify these tasks for yourself by visiting Rewiring America's website.

The electrification non-profit offers free tools to help people navigate available tax incentives, find contractors, and make upgrading their homes way cheaper.

Their free calculator is quick and easy to use and provides a breakdown of the savings available to you, including those for purchasing an induction cooktop.

