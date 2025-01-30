Homeowner faces major dilemma when replacing kitchen appliance: 'A noticeable, immediate impact'

Not only are induction cooktops more energy-efficient than electric or gas, resulting in faster cook times and savings on energy costs, but they are better for the environment.

After inquiring in a cooking advice group, one Reddit user was inundated with guidance. The homeowner was preparing for an upcoming kitchen remodel and asked for input on whether they should switch from an electric glass-top stove to a gas or induction stove.

By far, the most popular answers encouraged the original poster to go with induction, citing its efficiency, easy-to-clean surface, and environmental friendliness.

Not only are induction cooktops more energy-efficient than electric or gas, resulting in faster cook times and savings on energy costs, but they are better for the environment.

The U.S. Department of Energy highlights lower rates of air pollution as an advantage of induction stoves and cooktops: "Induction stoves are also free of the indoor air pollutants that come from gas stoves: burning gas for cooking produces nitrous oxides, carbon monoxide, and formaldehyde, which can have negative health effects and exacerbate respiratory conditions."

The department highlights a 2022 study that attributes 12.7% of childhood asthma cases to emissions from gas stoves. Reddit commenters also touted the environmental and health benefits of induction.

One advised, "Induction, no doubt. Gas gives off so much indoor air pollution — it's not so different from building a campfire indoors; both give off PM2.5, particulate pollution that's small enough to lodge deep in your lungs and move into your bloodstream."

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Replacing old appliances with energy-efficient models is a simple way to reduce air pollution, much like switching from gas-powered transport to electric vehicles.

The switch can also result in cost savings over the long term and as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act. Nonprofit Rewiring America is a valuable resource for discovering savings opportunities. EnergySage is another great resource for navigating the selection and installation of solar panels. Every little bit helps when reducing your environmental impact.

Commenters shared personal stories about the benefits of switching to an induction cooktop. One Redditor shared: "I'd absolutely go induction. Gas has a noticeable, immediate impact on the air quality. My wife has asthma and she starts coughing and feels sick if the stove is on for too long."

Most who have made the switch agree that using an induction cooktop results in better air quality at home, cost savings on energy, and less impact on the environment.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.