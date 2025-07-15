Home cook receives flood of honest recommendations after seeking advice on next-gen induction stovetops: 'A word of caution'

A rise in the popularity of induction stovetops has been accompanied by a rise in curiosity about them, and one Reddit user recently took their questions about induction cooking with cast-iron cookware to the Reddit community "r/castiron."

"I always had a fascination with induction cooking," they said. "Do they really work well with well-maintained cast iron?"

Commenters praised induction cooktops for their quick temperature control and compatibility with cast iron.

One commenter offered a warning about cast-iron use.

"They work, but a word of caution. Heating up [cast iron too] fast can cause thermal shock across the piece," they said.

This point is echoed on Lodge Cast Iron's website, which points out that the metal in its products "makes cast iron a great option for induction cooking." To avoid thermal shock, it says, "just preheat your cookware slowly with oil."

Induction cooking is safe, sustainable, and simple. The cooktops are easy to acquire and evenly heat food in a short time, which is why millions of consumers in the United States use them.

According to Globe Newswire, the Consumer Technology Association's 2024 Household Cooking Survey found that 4.2 million U.S. households use induction cooktops. Four years earlier, that count was only 1.1 million.

Induction cooktops work quickly in terms of both heating and cooling because only the pot or pan being used gets hot, according to an NYSERDA YouTube video.

This type of cooktop works through electromagnetic energy transfer between the copper coil below the surface and the cookware, according to Whirlpool's website.

In addition to cast iron, other magnetic metals are compatible with induction cooktops, including some types of stainless steel, according to Consumer Reports. Induction cooking avoids harmful, polluting chemicals associated with gas stovetops. Consumers also save money on their gas bills when they make the switch to induction.

Certain induction stove purchases may still be eligible for up to $840 off, as some federal rebates are expected to remain after the recent round of budget cuts. States and utilities may also offer incentives.

Homeowners can use induction cooktops to replace their gas stoves, which increase consumers' risk of developing cancer, according to research. Homeowners, as well as renters, can also purchase tabletop or portable burners for a fair price (sometimes under $50).

One commenter attested to this: "We have a glass top coil stove and recently got a portable single-hob induction plate (was 50€ [about $58] online). We never use the [other] anymore, except as a surface on which to place our induction plate."

Another commenter vouched for the safety of induction cooktops: "Induction is some kind of magic. I can take a boiling pot of water off the stove and put my hand down right where the pan was without being burned."

