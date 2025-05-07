Pro chef shows off revolutionary features of ultra-advanced kitchen tech: 'I absolutely fell in love'

"All of a sudden, induction cooking started to pop up everywhere."

A new video showcasing the benefits of switching to induction cooking is getting attention online. With the seal of approval from a professional chef, the video highlights the energy and cost savings homeowners can achieve by replacing their traditional gas or electric stove with an induction-based model.

In the video, Chef Rachelle Boucher of The Switch Is On notes the efficiency, safety, and control an induction stove offers compared to a gas stove. She even shows how the technology can boil a pot of pasta in half the time.

So how does an induction stovetop or range work? It all has to do with electromagnetic currents. Instead of heating the surface of the stove, a copper coil under the cooktop creates magnetic energy that interacts with compatible cookware to heat it. That way, the cookware is the source of the heat, not the stove itself.

The safety benefits are clear. Because the cookware serves as the heat source instead of the cooking surface, at-home chefs won't burn themselves if they make a mistake. Traditional gas and electric stoves heat the cooktop, creating a safety hazard.

Switching to an induction stove can make a home more climate-resilient, cutting down on energy usage. Reports indicate the technology is up to 15% more energy-efficient than traditional alternatives. That cuts down on the amount of dirty energy sources used and saves homeowners money.

Making the switch comes with other financial perks. The Inflation Reduction Act makes a provision for those who make the change, offering a rebate of up to 30% off the technology. However, it's important to act quickly to claim the benefit, as President Donald Trump is working to dismantle the IRA in his second term.

Renters and those on a tight budget can reap the benefits of an induction stove as well. Plug-in induction burners provide a practical alternative to a major kitchen upgrade.

Chef Boucher reflected on her switch to induction cooking. "I was really focusing a lot on gas cooking," she said. "All of a sudden, induction cooking started to pop up everywhere, and I absolutely fell in love."

