Kitchen appliance expert shares tips for protecting yourself from 'harmful' gas stove pollution: 'More tiny toxic particles than the exhaust of a [car]'

Gas stoves have long been tied to pollutants like carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, and nitrogen dioxide.

The New York Times' product recommendation service Wirecutter recently shared some tips for improving indoor air quality while using a gas stove.

What's happening?

The product-focused outlet identified several methods to help people avoid toxic pollutants emitted by gas stoves.

For instance, experts recommend turning on the range hood whenever the gas stove is used. Hoods that vent to the outdoors are preferable to those that recirculate air through a filter, and size and power can also make a difference.

For those without a range hood, experts suggest opening a window or door to the outside while cooking. Two open windows are ideal because they create a cross-breeze.

Wirecutter noted that research has shown that cooking fast and hot is better than low and slow. A carbon monoxide detector, meanwhile, can help detect dangerous levels of the harmful gas, so ensuring a home's detector is in proper working order is essential.

Using non-gas appliances is another tack to take.

Why is this important?

Wirecutter explained that gas stoves have long been linked to pollutants such as carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, and nitrogen dioxide. Studies have also linked the use of these appliances to higher rates of childhood asthma. And a 2024 Stanford-led study, meanwhile, estimated that nitrogen dioxide released from gas stoves might contribute to as many as 19,000 premature deaths annually in the United States.

"[The studies have also] shown that using a gas stove can produce elevated levels of benzene on a par with those from secondhand tobacco smoke, or more tiny toxic particles than the exhaust of a diesel-powered vehicle," according to the Times' product review service.

What more can be done?

Cooking with countertop appliances, such as a plug-in induction stove, is "one immediate and affordable way to improve your indoor air quality," according to Wirecutter.

These electric devices are relatively inexpensive, starting at around $50, and are not known to release any harmful toxins. They can work well in just about any home and can be an especially good solution for renters.

Homeowners ready for a larger investment might consider replacing their gas stove with an induction range. Some states even offer rebates of up to $840 on new induction ranges thanks to government incentives.

And not only will cooking with an induction stove or burner help keep indoor air cleaner, but these devices can also cook faster while being more energy- and cost-efficient.

