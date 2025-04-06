Gardener shares little-known secret to easy, low-maintenance garden: 'You're not lazy for working smarter'

"The key is working with nature rather than fighting against it."

Some people avoid starting a garden or growing their own food because it feels like too much work.

But if you go with the flow of nature instead of fighting against it, you might wonder if it's you or your plants that are really putting in the hard labor.

The scoop

In a viral TikTok video, expert gardener and permaculture designer Mike Hoag (@transformativeadventures) discussed why traditional Indigenous gardens were so easy to maintain.

He explained how European colonizers were confused about Native gardens because they rarely saw anyone working in them.

According to Mike, "The key is working with nature rather than fighting against it."

He cites examples of how warus (roughly translated as guilds) function in permaculture. Many Indigenous cultures have worked together in warus for mutual benefits in their gardens.

Mike suggests looking at all the jobs people do in modern gardens and learning how plants can do those jobs for themselves instead. Then, he gives specific examples of plant species that fight weeds, repel pests, and attract beneficial insects for pollination.

How it's helping

Mike's video is helpful because it inspires people to think differently about gardening and the work that goes into it. By working together with plants and letting them do what they're made for, you can reduce the time, labor, and effort spent on gardening tasks.

For example, certain plants can be used to control pests without chemicals and eliminate weeds without toxins. Nature provided everything Indigenous communities needed to eat and thrive, and it can do the same now if only we allow it.

Indigenous gardening techniques fed communities for thousands of years as people and nature worked together. Even in modern times, you can embrace these techniques to reduce costs while enjoying the physical activity and mental health benefits of gardening.

What everyone's saying

Mike's followers loved his insights about Indigenous gardening and tips for working alongside nature to grow plants.

"As an Indigenous food forest gardener, I appreciate you sharing the origins of permaculture in the U.S.," one TikToker wrote in the comments.

"I still use the Native method, and people think I work hard to make my gardens, but I barely do 30 minutes a week," another shared.

"You're not lazy for working smarter," someone else wrote.

