Government officials unlock over $180 million for homeowners to upgrade their appliances — here's how much you can snag for a brand-new HVAC

Certain Indiana residents can save thousands of dollars on energy-efficient home upgrades, thanks to $182 million in new funding.

According to the Indiana Capital Chronicle, state officials announced the Indiana Energy Saver Program this spring. Designed for those with low to moderate incomes, qualified Indiana residents will be able to access federal funds through two rebate programs.

"Cutting energy costs is at the very heart of what we are focused on," Gov. Mike Braun said in a release. "The Indiana Energy Saver Program prioritizes practical solutions to improve energy affordability and deliver quality products."

All Americans can save 30% on the cost of installing a number of efficient products such as heat pumps and solar panels through Dec. 31 in the form of tax credits, and rebates exist for a number of upgrades as well that are disbursed at the state level, without any connection to taxes, for those who meet income requirements.

Each state runs its own version of the Home Efficiency Rebate program, and it allows all Indiana residents to access savings on home-efficiency upgrades by a qualified contractor. Those making less than 80% of their county's area median income can save on 100% of the project cost, up to $18,000, and those making more than that can save on half the project's cost, up to $4,000.

The Home Appliance Rebate program offers savings on HVAC and appliance upgrades, with qualified residents being able to save up to $14,000 on product and installation costs, depending on their AMI. Residents can save up to $8,000 on a heat pump, $1,750 on a heat pump water heater, and $840 on appliances such as a dryer and stove.

Heating and cooling are responsible for more than half of the average U.S. household's monthly energy use, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. This makes an HVAC upgrade one of the best ways to not only save money but also make your home more eco-friendly. Trusted brands such as Mitsubishi can help you find the best heat pump solution for your home, including efficient and cost-effective mini-split heat pumps.

Heat pumps are excellent at reducing bills while decreasing pollution. Instead of burning dirty energy to create warm air and force it to various parts of a house, these appliances take ambient heat from the air, water, or ground outside your house and simply move it inside. This results in less energy being used and lower monthly bills.

Finding the right company to help you on your heat pump journey can be difficult, but knowing who to ask for help is a big first step. Mitsubishi can connect you with trusted, local professionals who can provide advice and help install a new, efficient HVAC system.

