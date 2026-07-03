Homeowner tries to save fence after heavy rain turns Indiana backyard into a river

"We had so much flooding in our town that had experienced so much over the past 2 years."

After heavy rains and flash flooding hit Indiana, one husband's effort to protect his yard is going viral.

What happened?

Terrie Schaper Smith's (@terriesmith26) footage of flooding in Linton, Indiana, showed what happened when heavy rain sent water racing through her backyard, prompting her husband to fight against Mother Nature to protect the property's fence.

In the caption, Schaper Smith wrote that on "June 26th, 2026 Linton Indiana experienced massive amounts of rain in a short period of time."

She added, "We had so much flooding in our town that had experienced so much over the past 2 years. Our yard typically holds water when we get a lot of rain but we have never experienced anything like this before."

In the clip, muddy runoff barrels through the yard, showing the fence appearing to be at risk of giving out. Schaper Smith's husband is then shown propping up the fence as the running water reaches up to his calves.

"My hubby saved our fence before it collapsed and no he was not in danger," she said.

Why does it matter?

Flash flooding can go from inconvenient to life-threatening within minutes.

Even when no one is hurt, fast-rising water can damage homes, wash out yards, destroy personal property, weaken fences and foundations, and leave families with expensive cleanup and repair bills.

Floodwater can also carry sewage, chemicals, and debris into homes and neighborhoods, while repeat storms can disrupt roads, schools, businesses, and emergency services.

Unfortunately, flash flooding is getting worse due to the warming planet. As warmer air holds more moisture, it fuels heavier downpours and increases the likelihood of destructive flooding.

These worsening extreme weather disasters threaten lives and livelihoods by putting public health, community safety, and economic stability at risk.

Additionally, standard insurance often does not cover flood damage. That can turn a single storm into an economic burden for households and communities already grappling with repeated severe weather.

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