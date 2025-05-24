Frustrated resident calls out ongoing issue with pet owners in apartment building: 'It is literally against the lease to do this'

Walking through the neighborhood and being greeted by the joyful woof of neighbors' dogs can be a pleasure, but what happens when dog owners lack respect for the integrity of their neighborhood? Uncaring pet owners can wreak havoc with their unattended dog waste and selfish attitudes.

One frustrated Reddit user shared their aggravating experience with inconsiderate dog-owning neighbors on r/mildlyinfuriating.

In the photo attached to their post, dog waste lines the edge of an apartment complex's landscaping. One pile of waste sits perfectly in front of a big, green sign that reads, "Please Clean Up After Your Dog."

"Right in front of the sign?" the original poster asked. "It is literally against the lease to do this. The worst part is that people will BAG THE POOP and then still leave it in the grass."

The Redditor noted that the apartment complex's yard is littered with signs reminding residents to properly dispose of their dogs' waste in the bags and trash cans available to them. Still, though, dog owners in this complex shamelessly leave waste behind.

Not only does leaving waste in public spaces deface the green space, but it can also damage bodies of water.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, dog waste contains nitrogen and phosphorus that can take oxygen supply from marine life and spread disease-causing bacteria when rainwater washes it into waterways.

American dogs create a substantial amount of waste, around 10.6 million pounds of poop a year. Around 20% of waterway bacteria are sourced from improperly disposed of dog waste, per American Wellness Magazine.

To no fault of America's dogs, their natural functions are polluting the water, and it is up to their owners to prevent this. Some dog owners, like the Reddit poster's neighbors, do not understand the effects of their pets' waste and hurt other animals and unsuspecting swimmers with their lazy ignorance.

Commenters on the Reddit post were appalled by this post, noting how easy it is to clean up after a pet.

"It's so easy, just grab a bag, grab it, throw it away, I swear some people are lazy or petty on purpose, to believe that these are adults doing this, what a lack of responsibility," one said.

Another mentioned the environmental harm leaving dog waste out can cause: "It's really not that hard (to clean up) and it's also better for the environment."

