Expert gives honest review after trying out innovative kitchen appliance: 'Inexpensive for what you get'

If you're like most people, you spend anywhere from 41 to 57 minutes per day cooking, so finding a way to prepare delicious meals while cutting your time spent in the kitchen is something many are after.

YouTuber Kitchenette Cooking (@kitchenettecooking) shared a video featuring an innovative product that helped them make tasty food while saving time in the kitchen: the Ikea Tillreda portable induction hob/cooktop.

The 16-minute video introduces the induction cooktop, and Kitchenette Cooking walks viewers through the product's design and how to use it. They gush: "I've been cooking with induction for 15 years, and I have to say that this Ikea unit is all kinds of awesome."

They finished the video by sharing some of their favorite induction cookware and cooking tips, making it a fantastic video for beginners.

Commenters on the video were impressed, like the person who exclaimed: "Wow, that's inexpensive for what you get!"

"Sold! Off to Ikea tomorrow morning!" commented another.

For those new to induction cooking, you'll find that induction cooktops cook much faster and more precisely than gas or electric ranges, so you spend less time in the kitchen.

These cooktops are also often more affordable than gas or electric ranges. Plus, they save you money on your energy bills because they're more energy-efficient than standard cooktops. In fact, induction cooktops are 10% more energy-efficient than other electric cooktops.

Switching to a more energy-efficient cooktop reduces pollution from your home, too, which helps keep the planet cooler.

If you've been considering ditching your gas stove, you'll find that induction cooktops are less dangerous as they produce fewer indoor air pollutants, which will help you and your family breathe easier and avoid health issues.

Best of all, induction cooktops like this one may still qualify for federal incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act. However, you'll want to utilize possible incentives sooner rather than later, as President Donald Trump has continuously stated he would like to cut these incentives. Since doing so would require an act of Congress, though, the future of IRA incentives remains uncertain.

Looking to save even more money on your energy bills? Installing solar panels is the peak electrification hack for your home, as it can cut the cost of your energy to as low as $0. EnergySage offers a free service to discover and compare quotes from solar installers in your area and can even save you up to $10,000 on the cost of solar installation.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



