Gardener ignored 9 tomato and 9 pepper plants and then picked 5 pounds of tomatoes in a morning

"I just let it go nuts with all the weeds and native plants."

Sometimes, the best garden lesson is that not every thriving harvest comes from constant tinkering.

One gardener said they "absolutely ignore and neglect" their tomato and pepper plants and were still able to come away with over five pounds of tomatoes in a single morning plus a dozen peppers.

What's happening?

On Reddit's gardening forum, the original poster said they mixed chicken manure into their beds, planted nine Amish Paste tomatoes and nine sweet peppers, and set their irrigation system to run on a timer. After that, they stepped back and let the area become overgrown.

That low-intervention setup turned into a high-producing backyard garden, the gardener wrote.

"I picked well over 5 pounds of tomatoes and a dozen peppers this morning, and that's a fraction of what's ripening currently," the OP wrote. "The sauce this year is gonna be LIT."

In a comment, they described the plot as overrun with tomato growth: "It is absolutely a tomato jungle out there. I was going in up to the shoulders to pick those hidden ones this morning." They also said pests had not been a problem and that squirrels were leaving the plants alone.

Commenters offered theories.

"The overgrown beds get a sort of jungle lushness if they get lucky and avoid diseases," one wrote. "I personally think it's the mycorrhizae and natural mulch effect, but I'm just speculating."

Why does it matter?

Growing food at home can save households money on produce, especially when high-yield crops such tomatoes and peppers hit their strides. It can also mean better flavor since homegrown produce can be picked at peak ripeness instead of being harvested early for shipping.

Gardening can also spur physical activity, time outdoors, and stress relief, even when the approach is low-key. In this case, the gardener said their unmanicured space created a healthy ecosystem.

"I also think it's the fact that I don't mow or do any other lawn care in my garden area," the original poster wrote. "I just let it go nuts with all the weeds and native plants. I think it's providing great places for predators to live, and I think they're probably taking care of any issues for me!"

That idea will not work perfectly in every climate or yard, but it reflects a growing interest in chemical-free and less resource-intensive gardening.

What can I do?

Even this garden featured timed irrigation and fertilizer. Once plants are established, gardeners may benefit from less micromanaging and more observing.

Starting with easy, productive crops such as tomatoes, peppers, herbs, or potatoes can be a smart way to test what works in your space. Mulch, native plants, and a little patience may help support healthy soil and beneficial insects.

"Tidier" is not always the same as "healthy." A jungle-like — or even slightly wild — garden can hold moisture, reduce soil issues, and create habitat for helpful predators to keep pests in check.

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