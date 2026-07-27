New-build owner finds the yard by the HVAC constantly soaked and wonders if the grading failed

"I just submitted a warranty ticket for it with the builder."

A recent homeowner asked Reddit whether the boggy ground around their HVAC unit was just normal condensate or a sign the property needed better grading.

What's happening?

In Upstate South Carolina, the owner of a newly built house wrote in a post on Reddit that the ground near the outdoor AC unit was "constantly soaking wet."

They were trying to determine whether adding mulch would help or whether the yard needed better grading instead.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



People replying to the post focused on drainage rather than mulch.

One commenter wrote, "Additional mulch may just serve to trap the moisture near the foundation," and suggested sending the condensate farther away with something like a French drain or a longer drain line.

Several users also told the homeowner to verify that the outlet in question was the primary HVAC drain, noting that construction debris can clog new systems and trigger backups.

The poster later responded: "I just submitted a warranty ticket for it with the builder."

Why does it matter?

Constant moisture near a home's foundation can become more than a minor annoyance. If water sits too close to the house for too long, it can contribute to soil shifting, lawn damage, pest problems, or more costly repairs, especially if the condenser pad begins to sink.

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What can I do?

Instead of masking the wet area, commenters mostly recommended changing where the condensate goes. Other ideas in the thread included a compact dry well filled with gravel to spread out absorption.

Because the house is newly built, another practical step is to document the soggy area and push for a warranty repair now. If bad grading or a drain-line error is part of the problem, getting the builder involved early could prevent later out-of-pocket costs.

A few people also raised the idea of reusing the condensate instead of letting it pool, including collecting it for plants during hotter weather to trim water use a bit.

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And if the soggy-HVAC saga leads to a bigger heating and cooling rethink, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help homeowners compare options before signing a contract.

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