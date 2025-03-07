Desperate homeowner seeks advice after frustrating response from local HVAC tech: 'Stuck in the stone ages'

People are faced with all sorts of barriers when they are looking to make money-saving, climate-friendly upgrades to their homes, but one homeowner was surprised to find resistance from their local HVAC installer when inquiring about installing a heat pump.

Posting on the subreddit r/heatpumps, the homeowner shared a snippet of a reply from their local HVAC installer after they had sent a query about installing a heat pump in their home. The HVAC technician said, "we do not deal in heat pumps," before explaining that they don't recommend them to their customers and focus on systems that are better for the clients' homes.

The shocked homeowner shared that they weren't expecting this kind of response before asking fellow Redditors for help to understand why they felt like this.

Heat pumps outperform traditional HVAC in energy efficiency while delivering both heating and cooling, making them ideal for all climates.



There are lots of different types available, and choosing the best option will depend on your situation and where you live. Installing a heat pump could save you up to $1,000 a year on energy bills. They are also better for the environment because they generate fewer planet-warming gases than traditional HVAC options.

If you want to learn more about installing a heat pump, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help provide you with further information on the systems. You can also gather and compare quotes from local installers to ensure you are getting the best deal in your area.

There are several financial benefits available to support people in making these upgrades, such as tax credits and rebates, which, along with the long-term savings of reduced heating and cooling costs, make heat pumps a no-brainer.

If you are considering installing a heat pump, now is the time to take advantage of the tax incentives and rebates offered as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. President Trump has repeatedly said he wants to roll back these benefits, although ultimately, this would require an act of Congress, per the Salt Lake Tribune.

Many commenters suggested that people are just not good at adapting to change, and several shared that they had received the same frustrating response from local HVAC techs.

One commenter wrote, "A lot of HVAC people aren't up-to-speed on current heat pump tech."

"Stuck in the stone ages. Find a … more knowledgeable team," added another.

