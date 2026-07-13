Yearly AC tune-up turns into a refrigerant blowout after Ring cam catches tech puncturing coil

A Ring camera caught refrigerant blasting into the air after an HVAC worker accidentally drove a 2-inch screw into an outdoor AC coil during a routine tune-up.

The service call then turned into a bigger question for the homeowner: Is a brazed fix enough when a contractor causes the damage, or should the equipment be put back in the condition it was in beforehand?

What happened?

In a Reddit post, the homeowner said the damage happened during yearly maintenance on a 10-year-old Lennox system. They said the technician first offered a free coil replacement, but by the next morning a manager reportedly said the puncture had been brazed and the issue was considered resolved. The poster shared photos of the damage.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



That left the homeowner deciding whether to push for the system to be restored to its pre-damage condition.

Commenters identifying themselves as experienced with HVAC said a properly done braze can end up stronger than the copper around it, so replacing the entire coil is not always required.

One person stated, "I'm a commercial service tech. Brazing takes care of the issue. 10 yr old system, coil is likely obsolete."

Even so, many commenters agreed on the basic next steps: because the system was opened, the filter drier should be replaced, the company should provide proof of both vacuum and pressure testing, and the repaired area should come with written warranty coverage.

Another user sympathized with the original poster's troubles, writing that the "company should be repairing it for free and throw you a handful of filters for free, or next maintenance service free or something."

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If a repair like this pushes homeowners toward a bigger HVAC decision, heat pumps are worth a look. They provide both heating and cooling; homeowners can compare options through EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace.

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Why does it matter?

Refrigerant leaks can be expensive to fix, can leave a home without cooling during hot weather, and can create longer-term risks if the repair is rushed or poorly documented.

Heating and cooling are among the biggest energy costs many households face. A repair that leads to repeat leaks, poor system performance, or a shortened equipment lifespan can ultimately cost far more than doing the job right the first time.

For readers who want to eliminate some of the stress when it comes to costly energy bills, EnergySage also offers a free solar quotes comparison tool to help increase your savings even more. With EnergySage's help, the average person could get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations.

Refrigerants can have an outsized climate impact when released, such as possible contributions to ozone layer deterioration, so preventing leaks and keeping equipment operating efficiently helps reduce both waste and emissions.

And if repeated repairs start to make less financial sense, homeowners can again use EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace to compare cleaner, more efficient replacement options.

What can I do?

If your HVAC system is damaged in a similar situation, experts in the thread said to keep the communication in writing and ask for documentation rather than relying on verbal promises.

That paperwork can include confirmation that the filter drier was replaced, records showing the vacuum and pressure tests were done, and a written warranty for the brazed spot.

For homeowners who are already thinking beyond a single repair bill, reducing overall energy costs can come from multiple angles.

The homeowner later posted an optimistic update to their situation: "New coil coming Friday."

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