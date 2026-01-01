Homeowner vents frustrations after seeing final result of $10,000 'pure garbage' HVAC installation: 'Behold the amazing craftsmanship'

"Waiting for the company to address the obvious issues."

You know what they say: a new HVAC system is only as good as the people installing it. One Redditor unfortunately found out that this was true after their installation went terribly wrong.

After paying over $10,000 for a new system, the original poster discovered poor workmanship and property damage. Instead of enjoying their updated home, they had to wait on the company to fix the obvious problems.

"HVAC system quit. Paid over 10k to have a new system installed. Behold the amazing craftsmanship," the OP wrote sarcastically in the r/mildlyinfuriating forum. "Waiting for the company to address the obvious issues. Add to the fact, the installers drove over my drain field and septic tank, when I instructed them not to. Good Times!"

Poor installations waste both energy and money. HVAC systems installed improperly don't heat or cool efficiently. They have to run longer and consume more electricity, and they can drive up your utility bills.





Fortunately, there are HVAC systems and installers out there can give you all the benefits HVAC has to offer immediately.

TCD's handy HVAC Explorer can help you find qualified contractors and help you understand your heating and cooling options. A new system could cut your energy bills by up to 50%, and you can also find no-money-down subscription options.

The HVAC Explorer connects people with trusted partners that make upgrading affordable. Palmetto's $0-down installation includes subscription payments as low as $99 monthly, including 12 years' worth of free maintenance.

Pairing your new HVAC system with solar panels really amps up the household savings. TCD's Solar Explorer is a great way to connect with vetted, local installers who can bring your home a perfectly integrated system.

As for the OP's unfortunate situation, a few fellow Redditors were quick to share their disgust at the situation.

"Reminds me of the running joke from the soldering course in electronics school: "the bigger the glob, the better the job," noted one commenter.

"That's pure garbage especially since it is NOT a rooftop or attic unit. Ground level units are so a lot easier to work on," said someone else.

If you're looking to upgrade your home system, head over to the HVAC Explorer to find a solid solution for your situation. Be sure to also check out Palmetto's free Home app, which can unlock up to $5,000 in rewards for home upgrades.

