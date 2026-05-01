Homeowner shares personal utility data two years after upgrading to a heat pump

"Our old oil furnace was far less efficient and cost roughly three times as much per unit of heat."

Keeping your home at a comfortable temperature throughout the winter and summer months can account for a surprising portion of your yearly budget, so what's not surprising is that homeowners are looking for less costly HVAC systems. One Reddit user shared their experience two years after swapping their 1998 furnace for a modern mini-split system.

"[I] wanted to share some real numbers for anyone thinking about a supplemental heating solution," the original poster wrote on the r/heatpumps forum.

Although the OP kept their furnace as a backup for extremely cold temperatures, the new system has performed well over the past two winters.

"The mini-split keeps the house comfortable for most of the season without using much electricity," the OP wrote. "Our old oil furnace was far less efficient and cost roughly three times as much per unit of heat."





The homeowner only resorted to their old furnace for 12 days during the previous winter. "For 80% of the heating season, it does the job really well," they explained. "[It's] comfortable and cost-effective."

More and more homeowners are figuring out that changing to high-tech modern HVAC systems can be one of the best ways to save on utility costs and curb rising energy bills. If you're curious about how a next-gen heating and cooling system can transform your home, check out comparison sites like EnergySage.

EnergySage is a great example since it can help you preview prices from vetted installers so you can understand your options and get the best HVAC for your home and budget, all without them getting any of your contact info until you want to share it.

Another homeowner chimed in with their own experience after switching to a mini-split system from a pellet stove.

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"I was spending about $700 a year on pellets," they wrote. Now, with their new system, they are spending less than $300 for heating.

For those who don't have the up front cash to drop on a major upgrade, Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program is a great option, as you can lease an HVAC system for as little as $99 a month, with 12 years of maintenance included.

Plus, to cut costs even further, you can pair your energy-efficient upgrades with solar panels, letting you power your appliances with low-cost solar energy. EnergySage makes it easy to find the right system and installer, and by using its resources, you could see savings up to $10,000 on purchasing and installation costs.

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