Homeowner explains frustrating dispute with HVAC techs after new system leaves them trapped: 'I feel like I've been scammed'

A homeowner's maddening experience with their HVAC installer has them wishing they'd done a little more homework — and chosen a different company.

The homeowner explained their situation on the r/heatpumps Reddit forum, describing that they had recently replaced their furnace with a heat pump system. They chose a higher bid for a 3-ton system, namely because the company had good reviews online and promised the system would include a $2,000 tax credit, which would bring the cost in line with several other quotes.

About a month after installation, however, the homeowner realized the system installed was actually a 2-ton system. The company, however, started using semantics to say the "enhanced" 2-ton system acted like a 3-ton one and that only the system installed would qualify for the tax credit.

"They provided inaccurate information and installed the wrong system," the original poster wrote. "I've paid $18.5K and feel like I've been scammed."

Fortunately, there is good news. Despite this homeowner's issues with their installer, they still made a smart switch in upgrading from a furnace to a heat pump.

Instead of burning fossil fuels to generate warm air, heat pumps capture warmth from the ambient air and use it to make a home comfortable year-round. This method is not only better for the environment, but also more energy-efficient. And given that HVAC accounts for more than half of the energy use in the average American home, that increased efficiency can equal big monthly savings.

And yes, heat pumps do qualify for up to $2,000 in federal rebates through the Inflation Reduction Act. In fact, depending on income-level qualifications, some homes could be eligible for up to $8,000 in federal savings.

But this experience also highlights the importance of finding the right company to guide you through the purchase and installation of a new heat pump.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

"Scammy practices like this erode any trust the public has about the industry," one commenter wrote.

Reputable companies do still exist, though. Mitsubishi is one such example. By using its online tools, Mitsubishi will quickly connect you with trained, experienced installers who can answer all your HVAC questions and get your heat pump installed at a fair price.

Commenters sympathized with this homeowner's predicament, with several sharing similar experiences. But others pointed out that, given the company's initial promises, the OP should be able to either get a new system or get some money back.

"If the 2 ton is big enough for your house, I would accept it, but tell them that you want the price difference back between the 2 ton and the 3 ton that you thought you were getting," one commenter wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.