HVAC industry insiders issue warning after homeowner shares 'absolute ripoff' bill: 'They are coming for your checking, savings, and 401k'

A Redditor took to the platform asking for advice about an exorbitant maintenance bill for their HVAC system.

Posting in the r/hvacadvice subreddit, they shared pictures of a pair of bills for routine maintenance for their 10-year-old HVAC system.

They explained that they have a six-month routine maintenance plan set up for their system, and that their first bill for this work was for $2,100. The price seemed high, but with the things included in the work, they felt like it was worth paying. However, the next six-month checkup delivered a massive bill they had to pay.

"Two pictures here. First one is a 'must have,'" they said. "How the hell is an electronic air cleaner is a must have? And I would think cleaning evaporator coils would be on a maintenance plan. I get it wouldn't be included if they removed the coil and extra cost as I see it is a lot of extra work.





"But then I'm absolutely floored by the second quote of over $7,000. I imagine I could get an AC system for that price. Just to confirm, this is all absolutely a ripoff?"

Commenters were quick to tell the poster that they were, in fact, getting ripped off.

"You're getting taken for a ride," said one. "Time to find a new reputable company."

"Jesus christ, they are coming for your checking , savings, and 401k," said another. "Nasty, nasty work."

"20 years in the trade," said a third. "Absolute ripoff beyond belief. Stay away from companies with the really cheap maintenance plans and $99 diagnostic fees. They are upsell machines and hammer the s*** out of you on quotes. This s*** makes me so god d*** angry."

