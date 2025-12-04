Homeowner searches for professional advice after HVAC company slaps them with massive 'repair' bill: 'I don't feel comfortable paying this invoice'

"You shouldn't be getting a bill at all."

A Reddit user turned to the r/homeowners community for guidance after receiving an unexpected invoice for work on an HVAC problem that wasn't solved.

The homeowner explained that their HVAC system was replaced in January of 2023. After working properly throughout that summer and most of 2024, the rooftop condenser unit stopped working in October.

The HVAC company diagnosed the issue as a faulty breaker, charging $425 for the repair — $125 for travel and diagnosis, plus $300 to replace the breaker switch.

Unfortunately, the problem resurfaced one month later. The homeowner decided to wait until the following summer to address it, planning to hire an electrician instead. However, when the invoice for the HVAC company arrived, the original poster wrote: "I don't feel comfortable paying this invoice (AND paying an [electrician]) if there actually is something in the unit itself causing the problem."





Upgrading your heating and cooling system is one of the best ways to save money on utility bills against rising energy prices. Modern, efficient systems can really reduce your monthly costs and provide year-round comfort. If you've experienced HVAC failures like the OP, exploring your upgrade options can save you from wasting money on temporary fixes.

TCD's HVAC Explorer helps homeowners understand all their options, helping you save up to 50% on energy bills with a new HVAC or heat pump, including no-money-down subscription options.

Fellow Redditors offered several perspectives on the OP's unique situation.

One commenter raised several red flags around the repair process, asking: "Was there not an electrician who participated in the installation of the new unit? Is the HVAC technician licensed to replace a circuit breaker? Did you agree to have them complete the work without getting a formal estimate of the cost?"

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Another Redditor with HVAC experience weighed in: "If they hired the electrician that wired it you shouldn't be getting a bill at all. If it was a replacement system and they reused the original breaker/panel, it's a legitimate bill and you need to pay it."

If you're ready to explore reliable heating and cooling options done by a trusted professional, check out the HVAC Explorer to connect with vetted local installers. Palmetto, for example, can save you up to 50% on heating and cooling costs with a more energy-efficient system, with subscription lease payments as low as $99 per month and one year of free maintenance, not to mention the lifetime savings of skipping the upfront purchase.

Installing solar panels in tandem with an upgraded HVAC setup can really up your energy savings, and TCD's Solar Explorer can help explore your options and maximize your home's efficiency. And check out the free Palmetto Home app as well, which can unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on other home upgrades by taking simple actions in your everyday life.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.