HVAC installer addresses heat pump skeptics on 'the coldest day of the year': 'It didn't even survive the cold'

An HVAC expert was so confident in his heat pump that he couldn't wait to show it off to skeptics on "the coldest day of the year" in Boston.

"Finally the most awaited day of the year," Secifres (@secifres) said in an Instagram Reel. "So, for all you skeptics out there, let me show you how cold it is outside right now."

Secifres stepped outside with a digital thermometer to reveal it was a mere 7 degrees Fahrenheit in Beantown. In fact, it was apparently so cold his thermometer died. "It didn't even survive the cold," Secifres laughed in amazement.

The same could not be said for his cold-weather heat pumps. Secifres showed that his mini-splits were humming along smoothly at over 100 degrees.





"So, if you're still doubting whether they work or not, I'm telling you, they work," he concluded.

Mini-splits are an efficient, cost-effective HVAC retrofit for homes without existing ductwork, but what's right for you will depend on your situation. TCD partner Mitsubishi can help you understand your options and find the right HVAC to slash your utility bills.

"I love this. Amazing display of how well these work," an Instagram user wrote.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Electricity isn't cheap these days, but you can protect yourself against rising energy bills. TCD has resources to help you find the right equipment for your situation.

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