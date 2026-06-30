Forecasters expect a quieter Atlantic season, but Texas is warned: 'It only takes one storm'

"People hear fewer and that makes them think that is zero, which is definitely not the case."

Atlantic hurricane season began June 1, and forecasters are calling for a lighter year overall, although Houston-area experts say that residents still need to be ready.

What's happening?

According to FOX 26 Houston, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expects Atlantic activity to run below average, partly because El Niño is developing and parts of the tropical Atlantic are cooler than normal.

Cameron Batiste, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that seasonal outlooks describe overall storm activity rather than the path of any specific storm.

"It only takes one storm," Batiste said. "It could be the only storm of the entire season, but if it makes landfall in Houston, that makes it an active season here."

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Hurricane Alicia is often cited as a reminder that a quiet season can still bring major destruction. As FOX 26 Houston reported, the Atlantic had only four named storms in 1983, but Alicia intensified into a major hurricane and made landfall near Galveston, causing widespread damage across Southeast Texas.

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Why does it matter?

For Houston residents and others along the Gulf Coast, the risk does not disappear simply because the seasonal forecast calls for fewer storms. A single hurricane can still bring flooding, dangerous winds, evacuations, power outages, and costly property damage.

Batiste said one of his biggest concerns is that quieter forecasts can give people the wrong idea.

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"The biggest misconception is that people hear fewer and that makes them think that is zero, which is definitely not the case," he said.

If a storm threatens the region, households may need to get through several days of disruption, so supplies such as food, water, medications, batteries, flashlights, and important documents can be essential.

What can I do?

Officials say residents should use this time to think through evacuation plans, understand their flood risk, refresh emergency supply kits, and secure outdoor items before strong winds can turn them into dangerous projectiles.

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As Batiste put it, "The forecast is for fewer storms," but "fewer doesn't mean none."

The message is simple: "It only takes one storm."

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