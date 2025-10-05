Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of yard project: 'I wasn't expecting such a huge transformation'

When one homeowner's yard suffered hurricane damage, they turned it into an opportunity and converted the area into a scene from a tropical jungle.

Their before-and-after photos appeared on the r/Gardening subreddit. "The first pic is early 2022, the second pic was taken today," they said. "Hurricane Ida tore down a few trees in the back yard making this section full sun."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their first photo shows a pleasant backyard that is at the beginning of its transformation. A lawn of grass and clover is interrupted in several places, presumably where the missing trees used to be. New plants have been placed there but haven't had a chance to get established yet. A new pergola has been placed over the flagstone path.

In the "after" photo, greenery is bursting in on all sides, with multiple small palm plants adding a tropical feel. The lush growth also covers the pergola and continues in multiple layers in the background of the photo.

This beautiful and fascinating growth is one of the many benefits of switching from a simple grass lawn to a more diverse type of garden.

While using the same amount or less water and performing less maintenance, you can have more greenery and a more prosperous-looking yard. Native plants in particular are well-suited for this; they can thrive on natural rainfall without additional maintenance. You can get these benefits even if you only convert part of your yard, just like the original poster did.

Commenters were impressed by the original poster's work and how quickly it came together.

"Holy moly I wasn't expecting such a huge transformation!" said one user.

"Mind blowing!" said another commenter. "I was thinking you'd say something like, 'It's taken over 10 years and hard work for all of this growth.' I love it."

