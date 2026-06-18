Kitchen HQ bowls recalled after metal springs in lids sparked, smoked, and caught fire in microwaves

In one of those cases, the fire caused property damage.

HSN is recalling a kitchen item after reports that it produced smoke and sparks in microwaves, and in some cases melted or caught fire.

The affected products are certain Kitchen HQ thermal insulated bowls with removable lids attached by a hinge.

What happened?

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that the concern involves metal parts inside the lids of some Kitchen HQ insulated bowls. When those lids are used in a microwave, they can create a fire risk.

Included in the recall are the 10-cup bowl, sold as SKN 817800; a two-bowl set with 10.5-cup and 2-cup sizes, sold as SKN 884907; and a three-bowl set with 10.4-cup, 6-cup, and 2-cup bowls, sold as SKN 900600. The products have a plastic exterior, a metal interior, and "KITCHEN HQ" printed on the front.

HSN sold the bowls in several colors on HSN.com, through televised HSN shows, and on its digital shopping platforms from July 2023 through February 2026. Prices ranged from $20 to $60.

HSN reported 30 incidents in which the bowls smoked, sparked, melted, or caught fire during microwave use. In one of those cases, the fire caused property damage.

What can I do?

If you have one of the recalled Kitchen HQ bowls, stop using it right away, particularly in the microwave. Compare the bowl's size and SKN number with the affected models to see whether yours is included.

Customers can get a full refund from HSN by returning a complete bowl-and-lid set. A partial refund is available for people who want to keep the insulated bowl and throw away the lid.

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